American Airlines resumes flights at JFK, LaGuardia, across U.S. after airline reports technical issue

A woman waits for her flight as an American Airlines jet passes by at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last year. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

American Airlines flights were cleared to fly by regulators early Tuesday after a brief grounding due to a systemwide technical issue.

Several American Airlines flights had been delayed at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports Tuesday morning after a “technical issue” disrupted nationwide Christmas Eve travel.

Amercian Airlines said in a statement that a "vendor technology issue briefly affected flights" Tuesday morning, adding the issued had been resolved and flights resumed after an approximately one-hour delay. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning.," the statement said. "It’s all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible.

At least 10 flights at LaGuardia were listed as delayed and eight at JFK, according to Flight Tracker.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all American Airlines flights grounded in the U.S. after the carrier reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the holiday.

A post on the FAA's website had acknowledged the airline's request for a “nationwide groundstop” for all American Airlines planes and subsidiary airlines.

American Airlines said customers can find the latest information on its app and website, AA.com.

The groundings couldn't come at a worse time for the millions of travelers expected to fly over the next 10 days.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2.

With AP

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

