Amtrak restores partial service after overhead wire issues

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit said Penn Station trains have been restored with "limited service," after morning overhead wire damage caused service suspensions on Monday morning.

Amtrak said limited service was restored around 10:30 a.m., but service disruptions remain — with residual delays of up to 60 minutes from Newark into Penn Station expected.

Earlier, New Jersey Transit said the disruptions were all related to overhead wire damage near Newark-Penn Station.

Neither Amtrak nor New Jersey Transit provided details on the extent of that damage — or the cause.

New Jersey Transit service along its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Lines into Penn Station resumed on a limited basis around 11 a.m., the railroad said on X. The Raritan Valley Line was terminating at Newark-Penn Station.

Amtrak has not said how many of its trains were affected or remain affected by the issue, though around noon, its website showed at least five trains from Philadelphia-30th Street Station to New York Penn Station Moynihan Train Hall were delayed. At least three Philadelphia-bound trains were delayed.

The service disruption impacted all trains on the corridor.

Amtrak apologized "for any inconvenience" caused by "this unexpected situation," in a statement.