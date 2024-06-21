NJ Transit, Amtrak services at Penn Station delayed Friday due to power problems, disabled train 

Amtrak's Empire Service trains, suspended Friday morning between Yonkers and New York Penn Station, resumed Friday afternoon as power problems and a disabled train snarled train service for a second day.

New Jersey Transit and Amtrak train services in and out of Penn Station were experiencing significant delays due to the problems and an Acela train between Boston Back Bay and Washington was also canceled due to overhead power problems, Amtrak said.

Earlier on Friday morning, Amtrak said in a post on X “Delays of more than 60 minutes should be expected at New York Penn Station.” Amtrak also tweeted out a number of delays and cancellations. A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road said it was unaffected.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., the railroad had faced similar delays after a circuit breaker malfunction led to a widespread loss of power on the tracks between Penn Station in Manhattan and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut, Amtrak said.

The issue resulted in the temporary suspension of trains operating between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New Haven's Union Station, significantly impacting travelers along the busy route.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adding to Thursday's disruptions, Amtrak also announced that a brush fire broke out east of Union Station, causing the trains to operate at reduced speeds.

Also Thursday, Amtrak issued a warning on the social platform X: “High temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to 60 minutes between the hours noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week.”

NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett issued a statement apologizing to customers and saying: “What we can say is that we operate approximately 700 trains every weekday along hundreds of miles of track on 11 rail lines with the same equipment and these incidents are mainly occurring on just this one stretch of track on the NEC between Newark and New York.”