$73.5M coming for bridge repair and replacement on Long Island from statewide funding

Long Island will receive $73.5 million for bridge, culvert and infrastructure rehabilitation and replacement as part of $516 million in statewide funding awarded to more than 140 local governments, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

For Long Island, the five projects include $15.8 million to the town of Brookhaven for the superstructure replacement of the Sheep Pasture Road bridge over the Long Island Rail Road.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine said the bridge, which is owned by the MTA, was built in 1909 and has degraded over the years, in part because of heavy trucks and buses which utilize it, violating the stated weight limit.

"The bridge was in such a decrepit condition that we thought that we may have to shut it down," said Romaine, unless the funding came through to replace it. " … It was a disaster waiting to happen."

Additional projects include $34.6 million for Suffolk County to replace the superstructure of the William Floyd Parkway Bridge over Narrows Bay. County officials said they are working with federal and state agencies to complete the final design, with the project going out to bid early next year.

Nassau County will get $12.3 million for the rehabilitation of the Merrick Road Bridge over Whaleneck Creek and $8.7 million for the superstructure replacement of the Hempstead Avenue Bridge over Pine Brook.

"These critical infrastructure improvements will help keep residents safe, and ensure that Nassau County can continue to be a place where families and businesses can thrive," said County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The town of Babylon also received $1.9 million for the replacement of the Phelps Lane culvert carrying the tributary to Carlls River.

"The Phelps Lane culvert is critical to the local North Babylon community as it is adjacent to our large recreation park, three schools and our Town Hall Annex," said Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. "Without this funding, we would not be able to make it safe through this replacement and reconstruction funding."

Acknowledging that New York's infrastructure, especially at the local level, is among the oldest in the country, State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the funding to 141 local governments “will provide critically important financial support to local governments to help make our infrastructure more sustainable and our communities stronger."

Hochul added that the “historic investments to modernize our infrastructure” will help local governments and “ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change.”

New York City will receive $73.1 million in funding for the replacement of three bridges in the Bronx, Hochul said.

As part of the state's $32.8 billion capital plan adopted last year, $1 billion was committed to BRIDGE NY, which provides “enhanced assistance” for local governments to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts, according to the State Department of Transportation.

The DOT says the funding initiatives place emphasis on projects that reduce the risk of flooding, improve structural resiliency, and help generate economic benefits, while prioritizing projects that benefit environmental justice communities.

In the most recent round of Bridge NY funding December of 2021, Long Island received $13.9 million for three projects.