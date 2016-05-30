British Airways apologizes for delays at JFK Airport’s Terminal 7

A computer glitch at a Kennedy Airport terminal that forced flight delays and a backlog of thousands of passengers waiting to be checked into their flights has been repaired, a Port Authority spokesman said Monday.

The breakdown at about 4 p.m. Sunday at Terminal 7, operated by British Airways, left thousands of passengers waiting to be checked into flights manually and forced airlines to scrap their standard check-in procedures, Port Authority spokesman Neal Buccino said. Workers had to instead issue handwritten boarding passes for Memorial Day weekend travelers.

Buccino said in an email early Monday morning that computer systems at the terminal were back to normal and that normal operations are expected Monday.

In a statement, British Airways apologized to passengers for any inconvenience and said it worked hard to assist customers during the outage and to ensure that all flights departed.

“The system providers worked overnight to resolve the issues, and things are now running again as normal,” spokeswoman Victoria Madden said.

She said the airline was unable to provide any information on the number of flights delayed or canceled or the number of passengers affected.

Sunday’s glitch affected only Terminal 7. British Airways also leases terminal space to other carriers, including Iberia, Qantas and Cathay Pacific airlines.

With Christine Chung