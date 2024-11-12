Brush fire leads to suspension of Amtrak service between New Haven and Penn Station

Amtrak service between Penn Station and New Haven was suspended late Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the day because of a reported brush fire east of the city, the rail service said.

An announcement by Amtrak said the brush fire caused a loss of power for trains in the area, impacting rail travel between the city and New Haven.

Trains approaching Penn Station are being moved from the area at lowered speeds using diesel-powered engines, Amtrak said, adding that there is no estimate for when normal operations will resume.

Service on the Long Island Rail Road did not appear to be affected by the fire.

Customers traveling between New York and New Haven should use Metro-North Railroad — boarding at Grand Central Station — which is honoring Amtrak tickets because of the current service disruption, the announcement said. Customers who opt to change their reservation will not face additional fees, Amtrak said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amtrak service will also be delayed for the rest of the day between Boston and New Haven and between New York and Washington, D.C., the rail service said.

Two major wildfires continue to burn upstate along with others in Northern New Jersey amid dry conditions that prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday to enact a statewide ban on outdoor burning until Nov. 30.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday, indicating that conditions are ripe for wildfires starting and spreading due to the lack of any significant rain in the last 2½ months, combined with gusty winds and unseasonable warmth. On Long Island, close to a dozen small brush fires were reported last week, including in Riverhead and the Massapequa Preserve.