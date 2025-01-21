Long IslandTransportation

Buses temporarily replace some LIRR trains between Port Jefferson and Huntington

Scheduled maintenance will disrupt some service between Port Jefferson and Huntington.

Scheduled maintenance will disrupt some service between Port Jefferson and Huntington. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By Alfonso A. Castilloalfonso.castillo@newsday.com@alfonsoreports

Scheduled track work is affecting the commutes of Port Jefferson branch rail commuters this week, LIRR officials said.

Buses are replacing Long Island Rail Road trains between Huntington and Port Jefferson between 10:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. through Thursday. The disruptions are necessary as the LIRR carries out scheduled track maintenance work, according to the railroad.

The last trains to run each day are the 9:23 a.m. from Huntington, and the 9:49 a.m. from Port Jefferson. Regular train service resumes with the the 3:24 p.m. from Huntington and the 3:26 p.m. from Port Jefferson.

Alfonso A. Castillo

Alfonso Castillo has been reporting for Newsday since 1999 and covering the transportation beat since 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and Queens and now lives in Valley Stream with his wife and two sons.

