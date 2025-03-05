The MTA is looking to improve wireless service for tens of thousands of Long Island commuters, including by installing new cell towers along branches with spotty coverage, agency documents show. The plan aims to address years-old complaints about lousy connectivity throughout several sections of the LIRR’s 319 miles of territory, but it still falls short for some riders, who have long implored the nation’s largest commuter railroad to offer free Wi-Fi on its trains. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is currently seeking proposals to "build, maintain and operate a wireless communication network" throughout the LIRR’s tracks, as well as those of sister railroad Metro-North, according to procurement documents published online. The MTA put the contract out to bid in November and will accept proposals through May. MTA officials declined to comment further on the plan. The winning bidder will build and maintain cellular towers capable of supporting 4G and 5G wireless technology, as well as "future frequency spectrum." The contract would come at no cost to the MTA, which is also seeking to share revenue generated from the wireless system, and receive "other compensation and fees," according to MTA documents. The MTA, in its published request for proposals, said much of the LIRR’s system "has good cellular wireless coverage, but there are long sections … where the service is poor during peak or nonpeak service hours." That includes the area between Roslyn and Greenvale on the Oyster Bay line, between Stony Brook and Greenlawn on the Port Jefferson line, between Yaphank and Greenport on the Ronkokoma line, and much of the Montauk line from Islip to points east. Oyster Bay branch commuter Heather Damphouse said she got "zero reception" between Glen Head and Roslyn when taking the train on Monday, but noted that there are several "dead zones" in the area, even away from the LIRR’s territory. "If I need a ride and I forget to call before I get near Roslyn, I can’t get through," Damphouse said in an interview. "If they had Wi-Fi on the train we could use, it obviously would not be a problem." The MTA has previously explored the possibility of Wi-Fi onboard LIRR trains, and even issued a request for proposal from wireless providers a decade ago, but ultimately decided not to move forward with the plan, citing the expense. Responding to a social media post on X in January from Plainview commuter Robert Pickus about the lack of Wi-Fi on trains, the LIRR noted that "the substantial investment to install and maintain WiFi on our sizeable [sic] fleet proved to be cost prohibitive." Although some rail services, including Amtrak and Boston’s Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, have offered free Wi-Fi on board trains over the years, the connections were knownto be slow and spotty. On its website, Amtrak says its onboard Wi-Fi "supports general web browsing activities only" and not "high-bandwidth actions such as streaming music, streaming video or downloading large files." In an interview Monday, Pickus, 55, called it "crazy" that airlines can offer free Wi-Fi 30,000 feet in the air, but the LIRR can’t offer it on trains. He said improving cell coverage throughout the LIRR system is a "minor improvement," but no replacement for high-speed Wi-Fi. "There’s Wi-Fi everywhere," Pickus said. Check back for updates on this developing story.

