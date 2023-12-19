Busy Christmas travel week for Long Island, U.S.

The days before and after Christmas and New Year’s are some of America’s, and Long Island’s, most crowded travel days.

In the coming days, over 115 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, according to the AAA. The number of travelers would be a 2.2% increase over last year's figures for this time and the second highest total since 2000, when the holiday travel began being tracked.

Here is a holiday time guide to the air, roads and rails in the waning days of 2023.

Air

Travelers should arrive at least two-to three-hours prior to a flight’s scheduled departure, with longer-than-average wait times at security checkpoints, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the region’s main airports.

Nearly 5.2 million travelers are expected to use the Port Authority’s airports between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2, the agency said. If that estimate is correct, it would top the previous Christmastime record — just over 5.1 million travelers in 2019. Seat capacity is 5% higher than that year.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Due to construction at the Kennedy Airport complex, delays are expected for those getting to the airport by motor vehicle, and the Port Authority recommends allotting additional time. But even those traveling by the AirTrain tram should check the service’s website, due to ongoing work there.

Roads

Automobile is by far the most common mode of travel for the holidays, according to the AAA.

A tie with last year is forecast for the holiday time use of the Port Authority’s tunnels and bridges — 8.6 million vehicles. The MTA, which runs other crossings in the region, is prepared for heavier-than-usual volume.

Robert Sinclair Jr. of the AAA Northeast suggests preparing one’s vehicle ahead of time to avoid a breakdown, which can be inconvenient at best and dangerous at worst.

Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 are expected to be the most congested days on the road, according to AAA and INRIX, a provider of transit data. A commute from the city out to the Hamptons via the Long Island Expressway, on Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m., is expected to take 50% longer than typical, both organizations said.

Rails

Christmas Day falls on a Monday, and the Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule, the LIRR's acting president Rob Free, said Monday at an MTA committee meeting.

The railroad will also be on a weekend holiday schedule for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Twelve extra westbound trains and 16 early morning eastbound trains will run for New Year's, after the ball drop in Times Square. There will also be extra trains on New Year’s Eve following the Billy Joel concert from Elmont.

The New York City subway system typically adds extra service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, C, D, L, N, Q, R and 42nd Street Shuttle lines.