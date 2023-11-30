$15 Manhattan toll for most drivers under congestion pricing plan recommendation, source says

Most motorists would pay $15 to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan, under the recommendations of the MTA’s congestion pricing advisory panel, a source with knowledge of the plan said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is scheduled to release the recommendations of the Traffic Mobility Review Board at a news conference Thursday morning at the MTA’s Manhattan headquarters. The MTA Board will have to decide whether to move forward on the recommendations of the panel, which serves in an advisory capacity.

The source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said, after meeting several times and listening to feedback from the public, the panel landed on a $15 toll for most cars using E-ZPass.

Exemptions would only be given to commuter buses and government vehicles under the plan. Rates would be discounted by 75% during overnight hours, and drivers meeting low-income guidelines would pay 50% less after their first 10 trips.

Taxis would pay a surcharge of $1.25 per trip for driving in the Central Business District, and “for-hire vehicles,” like Uber and Lyft, would pay $2.50.

Debated for decades, congestion pricing aims to ease traffic on Manhattan’s busy streets, while also reducing pollution and auto accidents, and generating $1 billion annually in toll revenue for MTA infrastructure investments.

MTA officials have said they want to implement the plan by spring, but have acknowledged that a pair of federal lawsuits by New Jersey officials challenging the legality of the program could delay it.

Bhairavi Desai, founder and executive director of New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents 21,000 drivers, texted that the yellow cabs “face an existential crisis from further loss of trips and drivers pay for the taxes out of their gross earnings.”

Desai said that drivers can pass the charge along to passengers but that will lead to a reduction in trips.

A coalition of transportation and environmental advocacy groups, Congestion Pricing Now, in a statement urged the board to adopt the recommendations, saying they would lead to "better transit, less traffic, and cleaner air."

Check back for updates on this developing story.