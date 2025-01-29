MTA stats: 30,000 fewer vehicles daily in congestion pricing zone compared to average January weekday

About 30,000 fewer vehicles are entering Manhattan’s new tolling zone each weekday on average since New York enacted its congestion pricing program, according to new MTA figures.

The reduced number of vehicles are resulting in considerably faster travel times at river crossings into Manhattan in the morning and along several city streets in the evening peak, and may also be contributing to a rise in ridership at some Long Island Rail Road stations, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said Wednesday.

The new data came at the MTA Board’s first monthly meeting since the agency’s first-in-the-nation congestion price program took effect, charging most vehicles $9 for driving in Manhattan's central business district, defined as the area south of, and including, 60th Street.

According to traffic data compiled by the MTA and Transcom, a coalition of public agencies throughout the metropolitan area, about 553,000 vehicles have entered the business district on an average weekday since the new tolls took effect on Jan. 5. That includes about 63,000 vehicles that stayed on the FDR Drive and the West Side Highway, which are both excluded from the toll zone.

That’s 30,000 fewer vehicles than the 583,000 that have typically driven below 60th on an average January weekday in recent years, according to the MTA. It’s a decrease of about 5% — well below the 13% that Gov. Kathy Hochul has said New Yorkers could expect.

Addressing the lower-than-projected reduction in vehicles, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber cautioned against putting too much weight in figures computed "based on limited information." The "most relevant statistics," Lieber said, were those showing significant reductions in travel times.

The data compiled by the MTA between Jan. 5 and Jan. 25 show average weekday reductions in morning travel times on Hudson and East River crossings ranging from 10% to 48%. Trip times fell by 15% on the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and by 30% on the Queensboro, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

And the faster speeds extend even further, according to the MTA. Along the three-mile stretch of the Long Island Expressway leading into the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, travel times fell by 5 to 9.5 minutes.

"You’re seeing such dramatic time savings and dramatic increases in speeds," Lieber told reporters at the MTA’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday. "That is provable, lived experience. I’m not disappointed at all."

Check back for updates on this developing story.