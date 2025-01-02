New Jersey seeks last minute halt to congestion pricing

New Jersey state officials have filed an eleventh hour legal motion looking to halt New York’s congestion pricing plan before it can take effect Sunday.

Following federal Judge Leo Gordon’s mixed ruling Monday on a pair of lawsuits filed by New Jersey officials challenging the legality of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Central Business District Tolling Program, the Garden State on Wednesday night filed paperwork seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop the tolling plan from being implemented at midnight Sunday, as scheduled.

In the filing, New Jersey officials cited Gordon’s summary judgment issued Monday, where he opined that the MTA and the Federal Highway Administration "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner" in deciding which communities in the region were entitled to special "mitigation" funding because of potential negative impacts from congestion pricing.

Gordon called on federal officials to conduct a further review of the tolling plan, which will charge most vehicles $9 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan. But the ruling did not specifically bar the MTA from going forward with its planned Jan. 5 launch date.

New Jersey has said the tolling plan will harm some of its communities by detouring vehicles onto their roads, worsening traffic and pollution. Without a court order stopping the plan from being enacted "the MTA intends to … make congestion pricing a fait accompli starting January 5" leaving New Jersey "and some of its most vulnerable communities subject to significant environmental impacts," according to the state's motion.

"The irreparable harm that New Jersey will suffer once the MTA flips the switch on congestion pricing is manifest," New Jersey officials wrote in their filing. "Beginning on Day One, New Jersey will experience vehicle traffic increases and poorer air quality."

MTA and federal transportation officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An injunction by the court may represent opponents’ last hope to stop congestion pricing, which has already surmounted several legal challenges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.