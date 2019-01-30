MTA says LIRR would benefit from NYC congestion pricing plan

A portion of the revenue generated by a congestion pricing plan in New York City would go toward funding infrastructure investments on the Long Island Rail Road, MTA officials said Wednesday.

The promise came Wednesday during a New York State Legislature transportation hearing in Albany, where Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials pleaded with lawmakers to support the congestion pricing plan proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Under the plan, motorists would pay new tolls for driving in Manhattan below 60th Street. Cuomo has said the plan would alleviate traffic congestion, while also generating $15 billion in annual revenue for the struggling transit authority.

Although most of the discussion until now has focused on how congestion pricing would benefit the ailing New York City Transit bus and subway system, MTA President Patrick Foye assured lawmakers the revenue generated from the plan also would support capital investments at the MTA’s other agencies.

“The stream of reliable, recurring, and, hopefully, growing revenue could be a critical component of our next capital program, covering capital projects for New York City Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North,” said Foye, who specified that congestion pricing funds could help support the railroad’s LIRR Forward initiative, which includes the expedited replacement of aging track switches and other infrastructure upgrades.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Assemb. Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said at the hearing that Long Islanders want to “make sure that we’re going to see a benefit” from congestion pricing — “that it’s not all going to the subway.”

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) similarly said, “Long Islanders want to know that there’s going to be something that will improve with their mass transportation before they have to pay more to go into the city.”

Without a congestion pricing plan adopted by the State Legislature this year, Foye said the MTA would face ballooning deficits that could reach $1 billion by 2022 and necessitate raising fares by nearly 30 percent by 2024 — a “dire, unacceptable” amount. Foye said several factors, including growing fare evasion, were to blame for the “revenue softening” at the MTA, which is losing $350 million a year.

But some lawmakers were not buying the need for new tolls in Manhattan, especially given that the MTA already has plans for a separate fare and toll increase this year. The agency was supposed to vote on a 4 percent hike last week but postponed the vote until next month so other options could be considered.

The MTA also has not specified how much more drivers would pay under the congestion pricing plan.

“You’re asking people for a lot . . . You haven’t even laid out what you’re asking the public to pay,” Sen John Liu (D-Queens) told the MTA brass. “The public is willing to pay more for better service. The problem is that they’re not sure the MTA can deliver it.”