MTA chairman optimistic President Trump will not repeal congestion pricing

The head of the MTA said he remained optimistic that President Donald Trump would not repeal New York’s congestion pricing program, even as the new president had conversations with Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days about the plan’s future. Talking to reporters following a Manhattan event on Friday held by the Citizens Budget Commission, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said Trump and Hochul "had a positive, professional conversation" about how to move forward with New York’s congestion pricing program, which charges most vehicles $9 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan. "From what I understand, his indication was that we wanted to give some thought to it and to talk further," Lieber said. "So, I do consider that a positive." Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment on his talks with Hochul. In a Manhattan news conference on Friday, Hochul confirmed that she recently spoke with Trump about congestion pricing, and made plans to have a follow-up conversation on the topic next week. She declined to disclose details of their "confidential" discussion, but said Trump "and the people around him have said they’re not supportive" of the program. "I don’t know what the outcome will be," Hochul said. "All I know is that we’ll always go into the arena and fight." Hochul said early data and anecdotal evidence show congestion pricing to be a "game changer" for New York. She added that she "cannot say what [Trump] knows about those stories." "There are reasons for [Trump’s administration] to move carefully on this front," Lieber said, including the fact that New York’s congestion pricing plan is based on the same federal program that allows for tolls on roads throughout the country. If those programs "are subject to being reversed on a dime because we have a change of administration," that could affect bond markets that rely on toll revenues. "If the bondholders think that this might be taken apart at a moment’s notice, they’re going to charge a hell of a lot more when those states and localities go to bond," Lieber said. Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that the Town of Hempstead’s lawsuit challenging New York’s congestion pricing plan must be moved from Nassau County to Manhattan — a decision the MTA’s leader framed as a win for the tolling program. On Thursday, State Supreme Court Judge Lisa Cairo granted the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s motion to change the venue of the litigation filed in November by the town from Nassau County to New York County, noting that state law "expressly provides" that a lawsuit filed against a public authority must be heard in the county where the agency is headquartered. Lieber said the ruling made him confident the transit authority would "continue to keep winning until we’re sick of winning, in the words of the current president." A spokesman for Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hempstead has filed two separate lawsuits challenging the legality of New York’s congestion pricing program. MTA officials have said, since the tolls took effect Jan. 5, travel times into and within Manhattan’s central business district have improved significantly. Still, there remains vehement opposition to the plan among New Yorkers, including on Long Island, where three-quarters of registered voters rejected the plan in a 2023 poll. Check back for updates on this developing story.

The head of the MTA said he remained optimistic that President Donald Trump would not repeal New York’s congestion pricing program, even as the new president had conversations with Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days about the plan’s future.

Talking to reporters following a Manhattan event on Friday held by the Citizens Budget Commission, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said Trump and Hochul "had a positive, professional conversation" about how to move forward with New York’s congestion pricing program, which charges most vehicles $9 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan.

"From what I understand, his indication was that we wanted to give some thought to it and to talk further," Lieber said. "So, I do consider that a positive."

Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment on his talks with Hochul.

In a Manhattan news conference on Friday, Hochul confirmed that she recently spoke with Trump about congestion pricing, and made plans to have a follow-up conversation on the topic next week. She declined to disclose details of their "confidential" discussion, but said Trump "and the people around him have said they’re not supportive" of the program.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t know what the outcome will be," Hochul said. "All I know is that we’ll always go into the arena and fight."

Hochul said early data and anecdotal evidence show congestion pricing to be a "game changer" for New York. She added that she "cannot say what [Trump] knows about those stories."

"There are reasons for [Trump’s administration] to move carefully on this front," Lieber said, including the fact that New York’s congestion pricing plan is based on the same federal program that allows for tolls on roads throughout the country. If those programs "are subject to being reversed on a dime because we have a change of administration," that could affect bond markets that rely on toll revenues.

"If the bondholders think that this might be taken apart at a moment’s notice, they’re going to charge a hell of a lot more when those states and localities go to bond," Lieber said.

Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that the Town of Hempstead’s lawsuit challenging New York’s congestion pricing plan must be moved from Nassau County to Manhattan — a decision the MTA’s leader framed as a win for the tolling program.

On Thursday, State Supreme Court Judge Lisa Cairo granted the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s motion to change the venue of the litigation filed in November by the town from Nassau County to New York County, noting that state law "expressly provides" that a lawsuit filed against a public authority must be heard in the county where the agency is headquartered.

Lieber said the ruling made him confident the transit authority would "continue to keep winning until we’re sick of winning, in the words of the current president."

A spokesman for Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hempstead has filed two separate lawsuits challenging the legality of New York’s congestion pricing program. MTA officials have said, since the tolls took effect Jan. 5, travel times into and within Manhattan’s central business district have improved significantly.

Still, there remains vehement opposition to the plan among New Yorkers, including on Long Island, where three-quarters of registered voters rejected the plan in a 2023 poll.

Check back for updates on this developing story.