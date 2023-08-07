Hempstead Turnpike crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured; road closed in both directions in West Hempstead, police say

One person was killed and five others injured in a serious early morning crash Monday in West Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said a 2005 Nissan sport utility vehicle, traveling “at a high rate of speed” on eastbound Hempstead Turnpike, crashed into a parked 2009 Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Westminster Road at 2:22 a.m.

There were three occupants in the Toyota, one of whom was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Two pedestrians also were standing near the vehicle when it was struck, police said. The seriousness of their injuries was not immediately available.

Police could not immediately confirm whether charges would be brought in the crash but said the investigation is ongoing.

That investigation closed Hempstead Turnpike in both directions for hours from Westminster Road to Broad Street Monday. The road was still closed at 9:45 a.m., police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.