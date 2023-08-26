Long IslandTransportation

Driver charged with DWI in LIE crash that seriously injured 2, closed lanes at Exit 61 for about 5 hours

By Craig Schneidercraig.schneider@newsday.com@Scraigo

A Port Jefferson Station man was charged with DWI after he and one of his passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday morning in Holbrook, which shut down eastbound lanes for about five hours, Suffolk County Police said.

Walter Maybanks, 36, was driving a 2014 Infiniti eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, east of Exit 61, when his vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer and the center median at about 3:30 a.m., police said

Maybanks and one of his passengers, Erica Sime, 26, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 32-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was not hurt. The driver of the tractor trailer, James Hoerauf, 59, was not injured.

The roadway reopened at 8:15 a.m., police said.

Maybanks was charged with DWI and will be arraigned on a later date.

The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME