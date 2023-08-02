SUV overturns in crash with Suffolk police SUV in Coram; no life-threatening injuries

A collision between a Suffolk County police sport utility vehicle and another SUV resulted in that SUV overturning Wednesday morning in Coram, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Middle Country Road near Mount Sinai-Coram Road, police said. All the injuries were considered non-life-threatening, but police said as of 12:45 p.m. they could not confirm how many people were in either SUV.

It was not clear if the police SUV was responding to a call when the crash occurred.

The circumstances leading to the crash also were not immediately clear.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.