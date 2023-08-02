Long IslandTransportation

SUV overturns in crash with Suffolk police SUV in Coram; no life-threatening injuries

A Suffolk police SUV crashed with another SUV, causing it...

A Suffolk police SUV crashed with another SUV, causing it to flip over in front of a McDonald’s on Middle Road in Coram on Wednesday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A collision between a Suffolk County police sport utility vehicle and another SUV resulted in that SUV overturning Wednesday morning in Coram, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Middle Country Road near Mount Sinai-Coram Road, police said. All the injuries were considered non-life-threatening, but police said as of 12:45 p.m. they could not confirm how many people were in either SUV.

It was not clear if the police SUV was responding to a call when the crash occurred.

The circumstances leading to the crash also were not immediately clear.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

