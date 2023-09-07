Driver hurt after tractor trailer strikes LIRR bridge on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, police say

The 68-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was hospitalized after his truck collided with a Long Island Rail Road bridge and overturned Thursday morning in Center Moriches, police said.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred on Montauk Highway at the Wilcox Avenue bridge at about 8 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tractor trailer resting on its left side against the bridge's abutment. The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Neither police nor MTA officials could immediately provide details Thursday on how often the bridge has been hit by vehicles in recent years. The bridge is clearly marked — "11' 6", LOW CLEARANCE" — as a warning to drivers.

Fire officials said members of the motor carrier safety unit and volunteers from the Center Moriches Fire Department joined police from Suffolk's Seventh Precinct in responding to the scene.

