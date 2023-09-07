Long IslandTransportation

Driver hurt after tractor trailer strikes LIRR bridge on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

The 68-year-old driver of a tractor trailer was hospitalized after his truck collided with a Long Island Rail Road bridge and overturned Thursday morning in Center Moriches, police said.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred on Montauk Highway at the Wilcox Avenue bridge at about 8 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tractor trailer resting on its left side against the bridge's abutment. The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Neither police nor MTA officials could immediately provide details Thursday on how often the bridge has been hit by vehicles in recent years. The bridge is clearly marked — "11' 6", LOW CLEARANCE" — as a warning to drivers.

Fire officials said members of the motor carrier safety unit and volunteers from the Center Moriches Fire Department joined police from Suffolk's Seventh Precinct in responding to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Remembering 9/11 … Teen charged in McDonald's murder … Giants preview Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Brutal heat wave continues ... Remembering 9/11 ... Billy Joel at UBS ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Remembering 9/11 … Teen charged in McDonald's murder … Giants preview Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Brutal heat wave continues ... Remembering 9/11 ... Billy Joel at UBS ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME