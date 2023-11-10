Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway northbound lanes reopen after Plainview crash

Northbound lanes on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway near Exit 10 in Plainview reopened Friday around 2:15 p.m., Nassau County police said. A crash had shuttered the lanes starting after 9:20 a.m.

NY511, the state traffic alert website, said a vehicle had overturned at 9:20 a.m. between Exit 9 for Plainview Road and Exit 10 for Old Country Road.