Speeds reduced until May over historic Nassau drawbridges as roadwork restarts

Speeds over two historic drawbridges in Nassau will be reduced until May as the streel bridge decks are replaced, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The speed limit has been lowered from 55 mph to 35 mph on the Meadowbrook State Parkway drawbridge over Sloop Channel and the Loop Parkway drawbridge over Long Creek in Hempstead.

The work zone will also impact traffic flow on the parkways, with lanes in both directions reduced to one. The closures and lowered speeds will be in effect for roughly six months, when work is expected to be completed.

The $13.1 million project kicked off last fall but paused in May to allow for summer beach travel. Officials said that the eastbound span of the Loop Parkway Bridge and the center sections of the two Meadowbrook Parkway Bridge spans had been completed by then. Work to finish the remaining sections restarted in September.

New York State Police will provide additional speed enforcement at both locations and automated work zone speed cameras may also be deployed. Fines for speeding are doubled in work zones.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Built in 1934, the bridges are important to South Shore motorists and beachgoers.

Loop Parkway drawbridge connects the Meadowbrook to Point Lookout and is heavily trafficked by commuters traveling to Point Lookout, Lido and Long Beach.

The Meadowbrook State Parkway drawbridge links commuters to Jones Beach.