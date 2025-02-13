Did you get a text about unpaid E-ZPass tolls? It's likely a scam, state officials warn.

State officials are advising New Yorkers not to fooled by a multistate text messaging scam alleging motorists have unpaid E-ZPass tolls and are at risk of "excessive late fees" unless they click on a fraudulent link.

Some of the scam messages are being presented as an attempt to collect tolls from the state's new congestion pricing plan, which went into effect in the city last month, officials said.

"Some of these messages reference the 'NY Toll Services,' while others are using other fictitious names," E-ZPass said in a statement. "Please be advised this is not an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the toll agencies associated with E-ZPass. We advise you not to access the website contained within the message if you should receive one. E-ZPass New York will never ask for a customer’s date of birth, Social Security number, or other personally identifiable information."

A sample text message received by some Long Islanders Wednesday reads: "Your vehicle has an unpaid toll invoice, and to avoid excessive late fees on your bill, pay your fee by Feb. 12, 2025."

The message originates from a +63 number, indicating it’s from the Philippines, and provides an email link that is not connected to E-ZPass or any other state agency.

State transit agencies issued warnings to motorists Wednesday, urging them not to click on the link.

"We are committed to protecting our valued customers from E-ZPass scams by actively raising awareness and providing resources to help them recognize and avoid fraudulent activities," said Lenis Valens, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The New York State Thruway Authority, meanwhile, issued a "text scam alert" and urged New Yorkers to "stay alert."

The scam is known as smishing, a type of fraud that typically occurs through text. Scammers impersonate organizations, such as E-Z Pass, to steal personal information or money, often by sending links designed to download malware to a device such as a cellphone.

Similar smishing scams have been reported in other states that use E-ZPass, including California, Florida, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Texas.