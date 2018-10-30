Mailer touts Earlene Hooper as write-in candidate in 18th Assembly District

Long IslandTransportation

A mailer sent by "Friends of Earlene" tells residents to "write-in" the name of Earlene Hooper, the deputy Assembly speaker, to represent the 18th Assembly District in Nassau County.

By Scott Eidlerscott.eidler@newsday.com john.valenti@newsday.com@ScottEidler

Nassau Democrats say they're on guard for a potential write-in campaign on behalf of Deputy Assembly Speaker Earlene Hooper, a 30-year incumbent who lost a Democratic primary, after a mailer urged residents to pencil in Hooper's name in the Nov. 6 general election.

A glossy color mailer sent by "Friends of Earlene" tells residents to "stamp" or "write-in" Hooper's name to represent the 18th Assembly District. In September, 34-year-old psychologist Taylor Raynor defeated Hooper in the Democratic primary by a margin of 53-47 percent.

"I've heard of it, and we’re monitoring it," said Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who supported Raynor in the primary. “I think if you enter a primary, and you if you are a loyal Democrat . . . you abide by the results of that primary.”

Jacobs said he didn't believe voters "who rejected her [Hooper] in the primary are going to vote for her now, and I think she’s doing a disservice to the party, and I just think that it’s a mistake."

Hooper could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Raynor, who faces Republican businessman James Lamarre, said she was concerned that voters would be confused, split their votes between Raynor and Hooper, and elect a Republican.

"We want to make sure that no one’s confused or someone’s not using their title right now to confuse and kind of bogart the community and our voters,” Raynor said.

Deputy Assembly Speaker Earlene Hooper during a school board meeting at...

Deputy Assembly Speaker Earlene Hooper during a school board meeting at Hempstead High School on Aug. 13. Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Scott Eidler and John Valenti

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

