Long Island to add 45 electric vehicle charging stations with $865G in state funding

Long Island is poised to add 45 electric vehicle charging stations under a broader state effort to support the transition to green energy vehicles.

Seventy municipalities across the state will be getting more than $8.3 million in grants to build over 1,300 charging stations, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week.

On the Island, five municipalities will receive a total of $865,093 to build EV charging infrastructure.

The funding is part of the Department of Environmental Conservation's Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program.

"New York has made remarkable progress advancing our transition from fossil fuels and reducing harmful vehicle emissions statewide as part of our nation-leading climate agenda," Hochul said in a release.

These efforts help protect the environment and combat the climate crisis, she added. In New York, the mainly fossil-fuel burning transportation sector is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Oyster Bay will receive $490,811 to add 22 Level 2 charging ports and one direct current fast charger. Smithtown will get $161,130 for two direct current fast chargers. Huntington is expected to build 16 charging ports with $123,264 in grant money.

Glen Cove will get $47,774 for two Level 2 charging ports and Sea Cliff will receive $42,114 for two Level 2 charging ports.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck was grateful for the funding.

“We have two [charging stations] already and they’re very busy, so this will be wonderful.” Panzenbeck said. It’s yet to be determined where they will be placed.

Rosemary Mascali, chair of the education and outreach subcommittee of Drive Electric Long island, a coalition including environmental advocates, PSEG Long Island and automakers, said the annual grants are important but also noted the Island is currently well positioned to manage the growth of EV sales.

“Because we are 82% single family homes, most people will charge at home, but having the ability to charge when you’re out … it helps people feel comfortable to charge and helps communities with multiple dwellings,” Mascali said.

The state is gearing up to phase out gas vehicles by outlawing their sales by 2035 and anticipates there will be 3 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.