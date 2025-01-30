Fare evasion dropped on subways, buses, MTA says

Fare evasion in the New York City transit system is on the decline, although 45% of all city bus riders still aren’t paying for their trips, according to new MTA figures.

According to data released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, fare beating on city subways fell by 26% between June and December, with about 10% of subway riders not paying their fares, down from 14%.

On buses, fare evasion fell 9.1% between June, when fully half of all bus passengers were riding for free, and December.

The MTA has said it loses about $690 million annually due to unpaid fares and tolls. The transit agency has taken steps in recent years to address the problem, including through increased police enforcement at train stations, and evasion-resistant subway turnstiles that feature dividers with serrated edges.

“It’s the first time we’ve turned around the trajectory of those stats,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said at the authority’s monthly board meeting Wednesday. “We’re doing everything possible to make it harder to fare evade. And every incremental improvement is of real value.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a statement, said the new numbers show the MTA is “turning the tide against fare evasion,” but acknowledged that the “work is far from over.”

Lieber acknowledged that fare evasion on city buses, in particular, has “soared” in recent years, in part because the agency stopped collecting bus fares during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many riders got used to riding for free.

The MTA did not provide updated fare evasion figures for its two commuter railroads, the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, but did point to MTA Police statistics showing an increase in LIRR fare evasion summonses in 2024, as compared to previous years.

In 2023, the LIRR reported that it loses about $24 million annually in uncollected, or improperly collected, fares. Newsday reported in April that LIRR conductors issued 159,691 invoices to passengers who did not pay their fares in 2023—up around 60% over the prior year. The invoices were worth $2,137,877 in unpaid fares.

In a change in policy last year, LIRR passengers who do not pay a fare, and do not provide identification, are routinely removed from trains by MTA Police.

MTA officials said they’ve also stepped up enforcement of toll evasion at bridges and tunnels. MTA Bridges and Tunnels president Cathy Sheridan said Wednesday that, in the first three weeks of 2025, the transit agency, working with other law enforcement authorities, have issued 4,600 summonses related to toll evasion, including 1,100 to vehicles with covered or obstructed plates.

The crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” as law enforcement authorities have dubbed them, comes as the MTA earlier this month launched its congestion pricing system, which uses cameras to charge new tolls to vehicles driving below 60th Street in Manhattan.

Check back for updates on this developing story.