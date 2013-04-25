Found in Hudson: 1 giant foam-fiberglass head

POUGHKEEPSIE -- Anyone lose a giant head made of Styrofoam and fiberglass? That's what officials at an upstate college are asking after the men's crew team found the unusual object floating in the Hudson River.

Officials at Marist College in Poughkeepsie say the team was practicing earlier this week when the coach spotted a large object floating near the river's west bank. He hooked a rope to it and towed it to the team's dock on the east bank.

The object turned out to be a 7-foot-tall replica of a man's head made with Styrofoam and fiberglass. The head has the appearance of a Greek or Roman-style statue.

College officials believe it's a theater prop, but so far no one has come forward to claim the giant head. -- AP