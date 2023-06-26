Record number of travelers expected on roads, in skies for July 4 holiday weekend

With summer in full swing, a record-breaking number of travelers, including Long Islanders, are projected to take to the skies, roads, and seas for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the AAA.

While travel has been increasing since 2020 lows, the number of anticipated flyers and drivers setting out for this holiday are smashing previous national highs maintained by the AAA, a nonprofit auto club and travel group.

More than 50 million vacationers nationwide will trek at least 50 miles from home, topping 2019 record highs of 49 million, according to records maintained by the AAA since 2000.

This year’s total travel projections are also 3.7 percent higher than last year.

Robert Sinclair Jr., a spokesman with AAA Northeast, said a strong labor market is supporting the travel spike.

“It’s probably more extra income thanks to strong employment and continued pent-up demand, that is making for record travel,” Sinclair said.

The AAA estimates 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations, which would be an 11 percent increase from last year and would surpass the record 3.91 million passengers that flew in 2019.

As a result, the airports are expected to be packed. Kennedy Airport will be the seventh-busiest airport in the nation, with 822,120 passengers scheduled to depart from there compared to 438,00 passengers in 2019, according to Lindsay Schwimer, a spokesperson for Hopper, a travel booking platform.

Schwimer said the busiest days to fly will be Friday and Tuesday, July 4.

“If you are looking to avoid the crowds, departing on Saturday, first, and returning on Monday, you're going find less crowds and also better prices,” Schwimer said.

She noted that travel is up for the entire summer.

“It’s good news for the travel industry,” Schwimer said.

Long Island travel advisers are noting the increased demand for vacations this summer and are booking out into 2025, with more international reservations.

“This is my 30th year in business as an owner and it’s my busiest year,” said Carol McParland, owner of Baldwin-based Superior Travel. “People are exploring more and there is more interest in traveling in large groups and with extended families.”

Some travel advisers have even had to turn down new customers, said Lisa Enden, vice president of Plainview-based #1 Power Travel.

“Many of us with new referrals have to say I can’t take on new business, that’s how busy it is. We’re all working around the clock. It’s busier than 2019,” Enden said.

The roads are also expected to be congested with 43.2 million people motoring to their destinations, according to the AAA. These figures would eclipse last year’s all-time highs by one million.

INRIX an analytics company, predicts traffic will be worst this Friday, with average travel times up nearly 30%.

Trains, buses and cruise ships are also experiencing a rebound with another 3.36 Americans using these options, a 24% spike since last year.