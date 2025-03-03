Grand Central Madison insider's guide: The quickest route, why there aren't more food options

Long Island Rail Road riders have had two years to get acquainted with Grand Central Madison, the $11.1 billion Manhattan train terminal that launched full service in February 2023. But even after all this time, many of the 65,000 LIRR riders who pass through the 700,000-square-foot facility each day may not know much about it, other than the fact that it takes a heck of a long time to get up those escalators. How long, exactly, does it take? That, and other tidbits of information are included in this list of 10 things you might not know about Grand Central Madison. The station, built beneath the iconic 112-year-old Grand Central Terminal, was the long-awaited payoff to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s East Side Access megaproject, which aimed to shorten the commutes of LIRR riders traveling to that part of Manhattan and provide another route across the East River. Long Island Rail Road riders have had two years to get acquainted with Grand Central Madison, the $11.1 billion Manhattan train terminal that launched full service in February 2023.

But even after all this time, many of the 65,000 LIRR riders who pass through the 700,000-square-foot facility each day may not know much about it, other than the fact that it takes a heck of a long time to get up those escalators.

How long, exactly, does it take? That, and other tidbits of information are included in this list of 10 things you might not know about Grand Central Madison.

1. It took decades and billions of dollars to build

A platform can be seen past a tunnel entrance at Grand Central Madison in May 2021. Credit: Craig Ruttle

The station, built beneath the iconic 112-year-old Grand Central Terminal, was the long-awaited payoff to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s East Side Access megaproject, which aimed to shorten the commutes of LIRR riders traveling to that part of Manhattan and provide another route across the East River.

Although construction formally launched in 2001, the effort traces back to the 1960s, when work began on the 63rd Street tunnel that carries LIRR trains from Queens across the East River and into Manhattan. The tunnel was finished in 1989, and sat unused for more than a decade until the MTA in the late 1990s resurrected the idea to link the LIRR to Grand Central.

At the time, the MTA projected the effort would be completed by 2009 at a cost of $2.1 billion. But a number of setbacks caused cascading delays, including the discovery that the ground being excavated in Queens was softer than expected. To resolve that problem, engineers had to devise a way to freeze the ground before removing it, using pipes pumping chilled saltwater solution into the ground.

Speaking at an event Wednesday commemorating the station’s second anniversary, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said he inherited a "mess" when he took over the project in 2017, and pointed to several inefficiencies, including consultants being paid for years "with not much incentive to get the project finished." The effort, later rebranded as Grand Central Madison, ended up taking more than twice as long and costing over five times what was originally planned.

2. Getting into and out of the station can take a long time

Stretching five blocks underneath Vanderbilt Avenue with its lowest level about 15 stories underground, Grand Central Madison’s massive dimensions can be tough to navigate, especially during rush hour. MTA officials say it takes about 5½ minutes to get from track level to Park Avenue, depending on where you’re seated on a train. But commuters entering or exiting from different parts of Grand Central can find it takes more than nine minutes to get between their train and the street.

The 182-foot-long escalators connecting the mezzanine and concourse levels — the longest in the MTA system — alone take 1 minute and 38 seconds to traverse. One tip: If you’re heading uptown in Manhattan, sit toward the rear of the train, closer to the station’s north end. If you’re heading downtown or to connecting subway lines at Grand Central, you’ll want to be closer to the front.

3. The project is still not quite finished

The Long Island Rail Road construction entrance at Grand Central Madison will eventually be removed. Credit: Ed Murray

Although the MTA formally cut the ribbon on the station on Jan. 25, 2023, and started full service a month later, Grand Central Madison remains a work in progress. The MTA in December awarded a $17 million contract for "miscellaneous remaining work" at Grand Central Madison, including an effort to replace the temporary vestibule separating the station from the dining concourse above it with a more permanent structure. The MTA expects that work to be finished next year. MTA spokesman David Steckel confirmed "there are minor items that need to be completed," but said "none of them affect the customer experience when traveling in and out of GCM."

4. You won’t be able to get a fresh cooked meal there for a while

Tracks Raw Bar & Grill is set to open by June. New eateries will be limited to warming food. Credit: Ed Murray

The MTA has struggled to find businesses interested in moving into Grand Central Madison’s 25,000 square feet of available retail space, so all 32 retail units in the station remain vacant two years after its opening. One issue that’s made the space less attractive to some vendors: ventilation restrictions in the subterranean facility prohibit restaurants from cooking food there. The MTA expects future office tower developments above the station will one day allow for some full kitchens at Grand Central Madison, but for now, any eateries that operate there will be limited to warming, not cooking meals.

5. A sad chapter in the station’s history is memorialized

A memorial plaque for sandhog Michael Patrick O'Brien, 26, who died during construction of Grand Central Madison. Credit: Ed Murray

On Nov. 17, 2011, father and son construction workers Robert and Michael O’Brien were working alongside each other in the underground excavation site that would one day become Grand Central Madison when a chunk of concrete fell on the younger O’Brien, Michael, killing him. The Westfield, Wisconsin resident was 26. With O’Brien’s family in attendance, MTA officials in May dedicated a plaque to the fallen worker. It can be found on the mezzanine level near 45th Street.

6. It may soon be easier to find a seat there

A new seating area on the mezzanine level near 47th Street. Credit: Ed Murray

The MTA’s original design for Grand Central Madison only included seating in a waiting area that was to be built near the concourse level ticketing area, where the new Tracks Raw Bar & Grill is currently being built. The MTA later moved the waiting room to a smaller area adjacent to the ticket windows, including just 29 seats. After riders complained about the only seats in the station being too far from the tracks, the MTA in October added a new seating area with 14 benches on the mezzanine level near 47th Street. MTA officials told Newsday last month that additional mezzanine level seating areas are on the way near 45th and 46th streets, but did not give a timeline for installation.

7. Not all LIRR trains can go there

The tight dimensions and steep grades of the underground tunnels leading to the new station make it off-limits to certain LIRR trains. Credit: Ed Murray

Ever wonder why you never see a double-decker or a 1980s-era M3 train at Grand Central Madison? The tight dimensions and steep grades of the underground tunnels leading to the new station make it off-limits to certain trains in the LIRR’s fleet, including diesel locomotives that are too large to fit into the passages and the M3s, which don’t have the power to climb out of Grand Central Madison. So the station is only served by the LIRR’s M7 and M9 electric trains, which make up the majority of the LIRR’s fleet.

What’s more, Grand Central Madison only serves certain branches during some times of the day. During off-peak hours, Port Jefferson trains run almost exclusively to and from Penn Station, meaning Grand Central commuters usually have to transfer. West Hempstead trains, meanwhile, mostly run to and from Grand Central during off-peak hours.

8. It's the station that sometimes sleeps, but no skateboarding

A nighttime view of Grand Central Terminal. Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Chui

If you’re expecting it to be a late night in the city, you should plan to travel out of Penn Station. Unlike Penn, Grand Central Madison is not open 24/7. The station closes each night at 2 a.m. and reopens at 5:30 a.m. LIRR riders should also be mindful of the "rules and regulations" of the station, as adopted shortly after its opening. There are rules prohibiting the use of scooters or skateboards, offers to carry luggage or hail cabs for others, using bathroom sinks to wash clothes and sitting on public benches for longer than 90 minutes. Violators can face multiple penalties, including being ejected from the station, a fine up to $50 or up to 30 days in jail under the state Public Authorities Law. The rules are similar at other LIRR stations, including Penn Station.

9. The station’s decor lets you know where you are

The floors have embedded into them the numbers of the streets above, such as "4" and "6" for 46th Street, shown here. Credit: Ed Murray

Beyond looking interesting, those funky, colorfully lit emblems on the floor at the bottom of each escalator connecting the mezzanine and concourse levels actually serve a purpose. Embedded in their designs are the street numbers, and "pastel colors subtly let users know where they are inside the space," said MTA spokesman Lucas Bejarano. Some riders have said they could use clearer signs to let them know where they are, especially as the walk between the LIRR and connecting subway lines can be long and confusing. Steckel said the LIRR is working with Metro-North on a plan to "comprehensively address wayfinding" to and from Grand Central Madison.

10. Tens of thousands use Grand Central Madison, but traffic is lower than predicted

When the LIRR moved in, Grand Central became the only place where all of the MTA’s transit systems — the LIRR, Metro-North, city buses and subways — converge. With that kind of connectivity, on its first day of full LIRR service, Grand Central Madison instantly became the third-busiest commuter railroad hub in the United States, according to the MTA. Since then, ridership has steadily grown and now averages about 65,000 on weekdays — accounting for about 40% of all Manhattan LIRR commuters.

But that’s still far short of the 162,000 the MTA projected before the COVID-19 outbreak. Systemwide LIRR weekday ridership has rebounded to about 86% of 2019 levels, but Grand Central Madison’s ridership is only around 40% of pre-pandemic projections.