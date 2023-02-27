Full LIRR service to Grand Central Madison starts today; major changes for commuters

The LIRR’s new Manhattan terminal, Grand Central Madison, is set for its first full-scale morning rush hour Monday, creating new opportunities for many Long Island commuters and inconveniencing others.

Two decades after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority began construction work on its $11.1 billion East Side Access megaproject, many LIRR commuters will see the final product for the first time Monday. The 700,000-square foot facility is the first major, downtown rail terminal built in the United States in nearly 70 years, and the first LIRR station to open in Manhattan since Penn Station in 1910.

The first morning rush hour train is set to arrive at Grand Central at 5:48 a.m., originating in Hempstead at 4:58 a.m., according to MTA officials. LIRR interim president Catherine Rinaldi on Thursday called the new service plan “historic and transformational” for Long Island commuters.

“There will be a Long Island Rail Road train pulling into Penn or Grand Central approximately every three minutes during the peak period. For customers who work in East Midtown, they won’t have to transfer to the subway or walk across town," Rinaldi said. "It will be a new way of riding the Long Island Rail Road."

WHAT TO KNOW Following a soft opening of Grand Central Madison on Jan. 25, the LIRR kicks off full service plan at the new terminal along with a drastic overhaul of its schedule. MTA officials say the new terminal will shorten travel times for commuters working in the East Midtown section of Manhattan, and includes several new trains for “reverse commuters” traveling to and from jobs on Long Island. But the new plan also includes fewer morning trains to Penn Station, requires more frequent transfers, eliminates timed connections at Jamaica, adds local stops on many trains that previously ran express, and eliminates most direct trains between Long Island and Atlantic Terminal. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rinaldi acknowledged that "nothing is ever perfect," and said the railroad will be monitoring ridership and travel patterns closely.

LIRR acting chief customer officer Shanifah Rieara said the railroad will deploy “hundreds of extra ambassadors throughout the system,” including at Grand Central, to help direct riders and answer their questions.

Following a soft opening on Jan. 25, the LIRR has been running limited shuttle service between Grand Central Madison and Jamaica. On Monday, the LIRR kicks off its full-service plan, which includes a drastic overhaul of its schedule. The railroad is adding 271 trains to its schedule, for a total of 936 trains. Of those, 296 trains will serve the new station, which was built beneath Grand Central Terminal.

MTA officials say the new terminal, which stretches for six blocks below Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 48th streets, will shorten travel times for commuters working in the East Midtown section of Manhattan, “the biggest job hub in America,” Rinaldi said. The new service plan also includes several new trains for “reverse commuters” traveling to and from jobs on Long Island.

And, because Metro-North also operates out of Grand Central, LIRR riders will have new rail connections to routes throughout the region, including the Bronx, the Hudson Valley, and Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut.

But the new service plan also could bring disruptions for many LIRR riders. The schedule includes fewer morning trains to Penn Station, requires more frequent transfers, eliminates timed connections at Jamaica, adds local stops on many trains that previously ran express, and does away with most direct trains between Long Island and Atlantic Terminal. Most Brooklyn passengers will instead rely on shuttle train service from a dedicated track on the south side of Jamaica Station.

The changes could lengthen and complicate the commutes of several riders, including those who work in Brooklyn, or travel through Brooklyn on their way to Lower Manhattan.

“Why do Brooklyn riders have to walk up a flight of stairs, across several tracks, down a flight of stairs every day, twice a day to go to and from work?” Far Rockaway branch commuter Warren Prosky said in an email to Newsday. “It’s unfair, it’s ridiculous, it was not well-planned and doesn’t make a lot of common sense.”

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said he is confident most commuters will eventually adapt.

“It is the largest service increase in Long Island Rail Road history … There are going to be bumps in the road as people get accustomed to the new service and the new schedule,” Lieber said at a meeting in Manhattan on Thursday. “At the rush hour at Jamaica, those trains are going to be running through at the pace of the Lexington Avenue subway. So, people can take any train, get into Jamaica, and from there into the city very, very quickly.”