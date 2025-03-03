Long IslandTransportation

An insider's guide to Grand Central Madison

It’s been two years since the opening of Grand Central Madison. Newsday’s transportation reporter Alfonso Castillo reveals a few things you might not know about the Manhattan terminal. Credit: Ed Quinn

