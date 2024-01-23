Grand Central Madison hits 40% of Manhattan ridership one year after opening

After waiting for decades for Grand Central Madison to be built, Long Island Rail Road riders and MTA officials are marking the station’s anniversary this week.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority leaders held a ceremony at the east midtown Manhattan transit hub Tuesday morning to celebrate the milestone. Grand Central Madison is the end result of the $11 billion East Side Access megaproject, which formally began about 25 years ago, but was conceived in the 1960s.

After years of delays and cost overruns, the 700,000-square-foot station finally opened its doors to the public on Jan. 25, 2023. The LIRR initially ran shuttle trains between Grand Central and Jamaica for several weeks, before launching full service on February 27.

“It’s hard to believe that the terminal has been open for one year already,” LIRR acting president Robert Free said. “I actually have a piece of bedrock and a drill bit from the tunnel boring machine on a plaque in my office. We’ve certainly come a long way.”

Far from a celebration, the early days of Grand Central Madison were marked by widespread outrage and aggravation among LIRR commuters, as the railroad’s overhauled schedules, and insufficient train fleet, led to major confusion, delays, and crowding. In the railroad’s first rider survey after opening the station, customer satisfaction plummeted 13 percentage points to 68%.

The railroad responded to riders’ complaints with several service changes, including by rerouting some Grand Central trains to Penn Station and by boosting service on the Brooklyn line.

MTA officials have said the changes have made a difference. Last week, Grand Central, for the first time, accounted for 40% of the LIRR’s Manhattan ridership, up from around 30% in the station’s early months, MTA officials announced on Tuesday. Nearly 80,000 riders travel into and out of Grand Central each day, MTA officials said.

Among them, Thomas Chang, of Great Neck, who, like many other commuters, still marvels at the bright, spacious, and pristine conditions of Grand Central Madison, even if he still has trouble getting around it. Upon emerging from the station’s lengthy escalators, Chang paused and looked around before choosing a direction.

“I’ve been going to Penn Station since I was a kid, so that one is super familiar. But, here, I still don’t know where to go,” Chang, 21, said. “I think it’s a little bit confusing, and it could use a little more signage. But, besides that, it’s good.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul did not attend the ceremony, but issued a statement saying the opening of Grand Central Madison a year ago “marked a new beginning of travel and regional connectivity.”

“It has delivered significant benefits to the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who rely on it every day, and shows the importance of continuing to expand transit throughout the region,” Hochul said.