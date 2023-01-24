LIRR Grand Central Madison service to begin on Wednesday

The Long Island Rail Road will run its first passenger trains Wednesday morning to its second Manhattan home, Grand Central Madison.

The opening of the 700,000-square foot station, announced by MTA officials late Monday, will mark the culmination of nearly six decades of planning, as well as more than 15 years of construction on the $11.1 billion East Side Access megaproject.

“The first train is scheduled to originate at Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and run express to Grand Central Madison where it is scheduled to arrive at 11:07 a.m.,” the LIRR said in a statement.

Service will start with the “Grand Central Direct”— a shuttle operating between the new station and Jamaica. LIRR officials have said trains will run every 30 minutes during middays and weekends, and every 60 minutes during peak hours.

Trains will operate between 6:15 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Tickets will cost the same as those to and from Penn Station, and customers can use Penn tickets for travel to Grand Central Madison.

The shuttle service will be in place for at least three weeks, “so customers can acquaint themselves with the new terminal as existing schedules continue,” the railroad said.

The railroad will have “customer service ambassadors” at Grand Central to help direct riders beginning Wednesday.

The MTA — the LIRR’s parent organization — had promised for years that the new station would open in 2022, but late last month said an issue with the ventilation system would delay it to this year.

The project, first championed by Sen. Al D’Amato a quarter-century ago, aims to reduce travel times for commuters working on Manhattan’s East Side, and also give the LIRR much-needed redundancy by providing a second route onto and off Long Island.

In an interview with News 12 Sunday, LIRR President Catherine Rinaldi called the project “a revolutionary change for the Long Island Rail Road.”

“People have been riding the railroad the same way for a long, long time now. This is going to provide a lot of options with respect to how people travel,” Rinaldi said.