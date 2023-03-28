New Grand Central Madison rules would ban skateboarding, waiting too long

Skateboarding, sitting on a bench for longer than 90 minutes, and traveling with your emotional support dog are all no-no’s under the Long Island Rail Road’s proposed “rules of conduct” for its new Manhattan terminal, Grand Central Madison.

The 13-page proposal, set to be voted on by the MTA Board Wednesday, mirrors the rules already in place at Grand Central Terminal, and “seek to ensure proper use of the agency’s space, the protection of the public while using the space, and compliance with applicable legal requirements,” according to the proposal.

Violators of the rules can face multiple penalties, including being ejected from the station, or being hit with a fine or jail time under the state Public Authorities Law.

Many of the rules appear to target loitering in the station, including by homeless people. One edict dictates that “the maximum amount of time in any calendar day that a person may use benches, chairs or other furniture designed for sitting” is 90 minutes. Station officials can extend that time “in instances of significant delay or other exigent circumstances.”

Under the category of “hygiene,” the rules would bar using drinking fountains or sinks to wash clothes, or sharing a toilet booth with another person, except for cases of someone caring for a small child or a person with a disability.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The rules ban most animals from stations, including “therapy” or “comfort” animals, or animals “used for emotional support.” Skateboarding, roller skating, biking, or use of any other “self-propelled or motor-propelled vehicle” is also prohibited, except for people with disabilities.

Trying to make a buck at Grand Central could also get you in trouble, as the rules prohibit “any commercial activity” without a formal agreement with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. That includes carrying baggage or flagging cabs for tips, or selling subway rides through the swipe of an unlimited MetroCard.

After nearly two decades of construction, Grand Central Madison — the product of the MTA's $11.1 billion East Side Access megaproject — formally opened in January, although full service did not begin until February 27. LIRR officials have said 30%-40% of Manhattan weekday commuters have used the station. Despite some bugs, including malfunctioning escalators and water dripping from the mezzanine ceiling, the 700,00-square foot station has received good reviews from many commuters.