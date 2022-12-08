Huntington Station man banned from LIRR arrested again after boarding train

A Huntington Station man, who last month became the first customer banned from riding the Long Island Rail Road as part of a plea deal for sexually assaulting a train conductor in August, was back in court Thursday.

He was charged with violating that ban by boarding a train last week in Deer Park.

The MTA said an alert conductor spotted Michael Harewood, 47, board a westbound train at Deer Park on Dec. 2 and took a photo of him, later filing a complaint with MTA Police.

The MTA said MTA Police then arrested Harewood Wednesday as the LIRR station in Hicksville and held him overnight at the MTA Police District 1 station house in Central Islip. Harewood was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, charged with trespassing and second-degree criminal contempt, officials said. Arraignment details were not immediately available.

It was unclear if Harewood was represented by counsel.

Last month, Harewood pleaded guilty in Suffolk Supreme Court to third-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

As part of his plea agreement, court records show, a two-year order of protection was issued — preventing Harewood from any contact with the female conductor in the case.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office agreed to drop 11 other outstanding misdemeanor cases against Harewood as part of the agreement. MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Janno Lieber announced that, in accordance with a 2020 state law that allows the authority to ban individuals from riding any part of the transit system for up to three years for sexually assaulting passengers or employees or physically assaulting MTA staff, Harewood was banned from the LIRR for two years.

On Thursday, MTA officials said that ban pertained only to LIRR service in Suffolk.

Documents in the earlier case said Harewood was on an LIRR train at 4:39 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he forcibly touched the female conductor without her consent.

He was arrested in that case on Sept. 6 — and held on $25,000 cash bail.

His attorney of record in that case, Bryan E. Cameron of Sayville, was unavailable Thursday for comment. Cameron no longer represents Harewood, an office spokesperson said.

In a statement Thursday, the general chairman of the Internation Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers, Anthony Simon, said: "Our Organization has fought hard and supported the ban imposed on this repeat offender. It is so important that our train crew quickly identified him returning to the system in violation of the ban and MTA PD has detained him yet again.

"The message must be sent that if you assault MTA employees, are arrested and banned, that the MTA will see it through and ensure you will receive proper punishment."