Helicopter crash at MacArthur Airport, no injuries

A helicopter crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Saturday morning but the two occupants on board were not injured, officials said.

The helicopter, identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Robinson R22, had a "hard landing," according to Islip Town spokesperson Caroline Smith.

The helicopter was damaged but no one was hurt, Smith said.

Suffolk County Fire Rescue & Emergency Services said the occupants refused medical attention. No further information was provided.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the 9:45 a.m. crash.