Helicopter crash at MacArthur Airport, no injuries

Airport emergency crews at the scene of a helicopter that landed in a field at the end of a runway at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Saturday around 945 a.m. Credit: Ed Betz

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

A helicopter crashed at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Saturday morning but the two occupants on board were not injured, officials said. 

The helicopter, identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Robinson R22, had a "hard landing," according to Islip Town spokesperson Caroline Smith.

The helicopter was damaged but no one was hurt, Smith said.

Suffolk County Fire Rescue & Emergency Services said the occupants refused medical attention. No further information was provided. 

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the 9:45 a.m. crash.

