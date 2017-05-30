How Tuesday's LIRR delays unfolded

It took hours, stranded more than 1,000 people and caused residual delays on the whole LIRR system. Here's how Tuesday's third-rail power failure in an East River tunnel unfolded:

6:12 a.m. Train leaves from Babylon, due in Penn Station at 7:14 a.m.

6:13 a.m. Train leaves from Massapequa Park, due in Penn Station at 7:08 a.m.

About 7 a.m.

Both trains, carrying more than 1,000 people, are stranded in a tunnel by a power failure on the tracks.

8:35 a.m.

One of the trains resumes service to Penn Station, according to Amtrak, which operates the tunnels. That train arrives at Penn about 75 minutes late.

9 a.m.

The train that originated in Babylon was being towed by a relief engine to another station, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

The railroad tweets that eastbound service is delayed, averaging about 15 minutes.

10 a.m.

A passenger who boarded the 6:12 a.m. Babylon train at 6:34 a.m. in Merrick says the train is being towed backward and they are taken to Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens.

The train arrives about three hours late, the LIRR says.

The LIRR says westbound delays are averaging 60 minutes.

10:30 a.m.

Westbound delays were averaging 75 minutes, the LIRR says.

11 a.m.

A passenger on the train from Babylon, expected at Penn Station at 7:14 a.m., tells Newsday that after being rerouted to Queens and taking the No. 7 subway train to his midtown office, he was about to arrive at work just after 11 a.m.

About 11:30 a.m.

The LIRR reports “scattered residual system-wide delays,” but added that the MTA subway system was no longer honoring railroad tickets.

About 2 p.m.

Trains are operating on or close to schedule systemwide, the LIRR reported shortly before 2 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

The LIRR says Amtrak completed repairs to the third rail and it does not anticipate problems during the evening rush hour