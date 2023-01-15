FAA: Jet at Kennedy crosses path of airliner taking off

Two passenger jets came within about 1,000 feet of each other on a Kennedy Airport runway after one aircraft crossed another's path as it attempted to take off, the FAA said.

The Santo Domingo-bound Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 came to a stop after air traffic controllers noticed a London-bound American Airlines Flight 106 crossing its path Friday night on the runway from an adjacent taxiway, according to a statement provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Delta jet came stopped on runway 4-left about 8:45 p.m. the FAA said The plane was diverted back to the gate where passengers deplaned, the airline said in a statement.

The flight was delayed overnight due to “crew resources” and departed at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, Delta said. The 145 passengers and six crew members on board were provided with overnight accommodations, according to the airline.

Delta in a statement said it would work with authorities to investigate the incident.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s number one priority,” the airline said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”

The London-bound American Airlines flight left on schedule, arriving 13 minutes early, according to FlightAware.com, the flight tracking website.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.