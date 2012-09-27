JFK terminal evacuated, inert grenade found

An inert grenade sparked the evacuation of Terminal 4 at Kennedy Airport Thursday, officials said.

The all-clear sign was given at about 4:50 p.m., a spokesman for the Port Authority said.

The paperweight was found in a passenger's baggage, a law enforcement official said.

Another official said that a man who flew from Tel Aviv to Moscow and then to Kennedy Airport, was clearing U.S. Customs when the inert grenade -- used as a paperweight -- was discovered in his baggage.

The man told authorities that the grenade was given to him as a gift when he volunteered at an Israeli military base, the official said.