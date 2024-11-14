Hochul to announce new congestion pricing plan
Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce a modified congestion pricing plan for Manhattan that, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, will start the toll at $9. Credit: Newsday
Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce a modified congestion pricing plan for Manhattan that, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, will start the toll at $9. Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months