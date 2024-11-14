Gov. Kathy Hochul's revised congestion pricing plan would lower main toll to $9

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday relaunched New York’s first-in-the-nation "congestion pricing" plan, modifying it by calling for a lower $9 toll on most vehicles driving into busy parts of Manhattan and aiming to enact the program before President-elect Donald Trump could ax it. The toll would begin Jan. 5, Hochul announced. Hochul, a Democrat, had put the plan on "pause" in June just before the originally proposed toll of $15 was set to take effect. The governor said the fee was too high for average New Yorkers, but many said the hold was more about taking the issue off the table for Democrats in an election year. The $9 rate will stay in place for at least three years before the state seeks to phase-in a higher rate, Hochul officials said. A key question is whether Hochul can get the Biden administration to quickly approve the plan prior to President Joe Biden leaving office Jan. 20. Another is whether Trump would have the power to kill the toll later as he has vowed. Federal officials didn't immediately comment Thursday, but Kathryn Garcia, Hochul's director of state operations, told reporters New York has sent paperwork for approval and the Biden administration has said it will complete it as soon as possible. Backers say congestion pricing would encourage the use of mass transit, ease gridlock and pollution, and provide billions of dollars in funding to help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority upgrade subways, commuter rails and buses. Critics have said New York should not make life more expensive for residents and commuters. "This is a 40 percent reduction," Hochul said, in touting the lower price, saying it could save average drivers $1,500 annually. She also said there will be discounts for those who earn less than $50,000 annually and for entering the toll zone after 9 p.m. to encourage nighttime deliveries. "We’re going to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fully fund the MTA — all while keeping costs low for drivers," Hochul said. Although MTA officials previously raised concerns about the ability to raise the targeted $1 billion in revenue with a reduced toll, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said transit officials will be “watching conditions very closely.” The MTA aims to use the toll revenue to finance $15 billion in infrastructure improvements. “Now we have a (revenue) source, so we can move forward," Lieber said during a question-and-answer session with reporters. For example, he said the MTA would "promptly" begin the process of accepting proposals for tunnel work for the 2nd Avenue subway project. Hochul also said that because of the plan, the state will soon begin "major service enhancements" at more than 20 bus routes in the outer boroughs. Congestion pricing has not fared well in public opinion polls. Politically, Hochul has faced critics on both ends of the argument: Those who outright oppose any toll and advocates who have said a $15 toll was needed to meet the MTA's needs and encourage drivers to switch to mass transit. Hochul sought to deflect questions about how a compromised rate might impact her re-election chances, saying: "Right now, I'm governing and I think there's a big distinction. I'm proud to be governor and make the tough decisions."

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday relaunched New York’s first-in-the-nation "congestion pricing" plan, modifying it by calling for a lower $9 toll on most vehicles driving into busy parts of Manhattan and aiming to enact the program before President-elect Donald Trump could ax it.

The toll would begin Jan. 5, Hochul announced.

Hochul, a Democrat, had put the plan on "pause" in June just before the originally proposed toll of $15 was set to take effect. The governor said the fee was too high for average New Yorkers, but many said the hold was more about taking the issue off the table for Democrats in an election year.

The $9 rate will stay in place for at least three years before the state seeks to phase-in a higher rate, Hochul officials said.

A key question is whether Hochul can get the Biden administration to quickly approve the plan prior to President Joe Biden leaving office Jan. 20. Another is whether Trump would have the power to kill the toll later as he has vowed.

Federal officials didn't immediately comment Thursday, but Kathryn Garcia, Hochul's director of state operations, told reporters New York has sent paperwork for approval and the Biden administration has said it will complete it as soon as possible.

Backers say congestion pricing would encourage the use of mass transit, ease gridlock and pollution, and provide billions of dollars in funding to help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority upgrade subways, commuter rails and buses. Critics have said New York should not make life more expensive for residents and commuters.

"This is a 40 percent reduction," Hochul said, in touting the lower price, saying it could save average drivers $1,500 annually. She also said there will be discounts for those who earn less than $50,000 annually and for entering the toll zone after 9 p.m. to encourage nighttime deliveries.

"We’re going to reduce traffic, improve air quality and fully fund the MTA — all while keeping costs low for drivers," Hochul said.

Although MTA officials previously raised concerns about the ability to raise the targeted $1 billion in revenue with a reduced toll, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said transit officials will be “watching conditions very closely.”

The MTA aims to use the toll revenue to finance $15 billion in infrastructure improvements.

“Now we have a (revenue) source, so we can move forward," Lieber said during a question-and-answer session with reporters. For example, he said the MTA would "promptly" begin the process of accepting proposals for tunnel work for the 2nd Avenue subway project.

Hochul also said that because of the plan, the state will soon begin "major service enhancements" at more than 20 bus routes in the outer boroughs.

Congestion pricing has not fared well in public opinion polls. Politically, Hochul has faced critics on both ends of the argument: Those who outright oppose any toll and advocates who have said a $15 toll was needed to meet the MTA's needs and encourage drivers to switch to mass transit.

Hochul sought to deflect questions about how a compromised rate might impact her re-election chances, saying: "Right now, I'm governing and I think there's a big distinction. I'm proud to be governor and make the tough decisions."