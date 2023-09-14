Long IslandTransportation

Kevin Robert Brown, of Hicksville, dies from injuries suffered Friday in motorcycle crash on Bethpage Road, police say

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A Hicksville man, seriously injured last week in a motorcycle accident, has died from his injuries, Nassau County Police said Thursday.

Kevin Robert Brown, 35, was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Brown was driving a 2012 Kawasaki shortly after 11 a.m. last Friday northbound on Bethpage Road, in the vicinity of Franklin Street in Hicksville, where he was struck in the rear by a 47-year-old male driving a 2021 GMC traveling in the same direction, authorities said.

Brown was ejected and suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and remained at the scene; no charges were filed, officials said.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mom attempted murder trial continues … Teen donates organs … Fall Funbook Credit: Newsday

Updated 51 minutes ago Lee makes way up coast ... LI poverty rate ... Loomimg autoworkers strike ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mom attempted murder trial continues … Teen donates organs … Fall Funbook Credit: Newsday

Updated 51 minutes ago Lee makes way up coast ... LI poverty rate ... Loomimg autoworkers strike ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME