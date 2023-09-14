Kevin Robert Brown, of Hicksville, dies from injuries suffered Friday in motorcycle crash on Bethpage Road, police say

A Hicksville man, seriously injured last week in a motorcycle accident, has died from his injuries, Nassau County Police said Thursday.

Kevin Robert Brown, 35, was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Brown was driving a 2012 Kawasaki shortly after 11 a.m. last Friday northbound on Bethpage Road, in the vicinity of Franklin Street in Hicksville, where he was struck in the rear by a 47-year-old male driving a 2021 GMC traveling in the same direction, authorities said.

Brown was ejected and suffered multiple traumatic injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and remained at the scene; no charges were filed, officials said.