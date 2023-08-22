Rising gas prices not expected to dampen Labor Day travel 

Labor Day weekend will see hordes of people hitting the roads although higher gasoline prices might have Long Islanders thinking twice about that long, extended car trip.

Prices at the pump on Long Island reached $3.84 Tuesday, roughly 23 cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA gas data.

But spending more to fill up won’t dash plans to get behind the wheel, it would likely just impact how far people choose to go and how they'll spend their cash once there, according to Robert Sinclair Jr., spokesman for AAA Northeast.

"People will travel, they will just shorten the distance and do less at their destination," Sinclair said.

On the plus side, gas prices are still a far cry from record highs of $5.04 from June of last year and experts don’t expect them to go up significantly as the holiday approaches.

Without a major weather event, like a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, "Labor Day will come around and we'll see congestion on the roads and then prices should drop from September, October, November and December,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis Oil Price Information Service, a trade publication that tracks oil products and other commodities.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.85, compared to $3.90 a year ago, according to AAA. New York City's gas is $3.93 per gallon, 27 cents less than last year. Long Island's gasoline price is 14 cents lower compared to a year ago.

Over 85% of people will opt to drive to their end-of-summer trip, according to an AAA survey of Northeast members, with many choosing a journey that’s between 50 and 200 miles long.

“That's not too far,” said Sinclair, adding that the shorter driving distance makes sense due to increased gas costs, he said. Among the top driving trips are sun-soaked beach getaways as well as vacations to see family and friends.

A February 2022 AAA survey showed $4 gas prices were considered the tipping point for 59% of Americans, but Sinclair said the squeeze is on even when prices don’t quite reach that mark. He pointed to a 2018 AAA survey that found 40% of Americans would change their driving habits or lifestyle if prices at the pump hit $3, amid what was then considered a healthier economy.

Shelling out more for gas will likely have vacationers budgeting on touristy attractions like eating out or other fun activities.

For those hitting the road, traffic is expected to be busiest on Thursday, August 31, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to INRIX, an analytics company. Roads will also be crammed on Friday.

The big summer send-off is also seeing more people traveling overall. International bookings are up 44% with Europe and Canada among the top destinations, according to the AAA. Domestic reservations for air travel, hotels, rental cars and cruises are also up 4%, according to the AAA.

Orlando and Las Vegas are among the travel hotspots.

Domestic cruise bookings are also up 19% compared to last year.