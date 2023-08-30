Labor Day weekend travel: Roads, rails, airports expected to be busy 

Long Islanders will try to savor one last gasp of summer this weekend as they head out on the roads, rails and through the skies. Labor Day weekend is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, as many families seek a final mini-vacation before schools reopen next week, according to Rebecca Alesia, owner of Oyster Bay-based agency Wanderology Luxury Travel. "This summer was up about 35% over last summer on the whole and Labor Day has followed that trend," said Alesia, who has been booking trips recently to Boston, Israel, Italy, California, Maine, Costa Rica, Spain, Bermuda and Croatia. "A lot of people that have kids that went to summer camp, they come home and see their friends, and then this last week, they go away as a family." But airline travel has been a challenge for passengers this summer, with 26.4% of flights delayed for nearly an hour at airports nationwide in June, while that figure reached 27.7% last month — the highest number in at least five years, according to FlightAware, a data tracking company. August has seen some improvements, with 22% of flights delayed for an average of 54 minutes, the data shows. In 2022, the Department of Transportation received 77,656 airline consumer complaints, up 55% from the 49,991 complaints received in 2021, according to federal data released in April. Those numbers have continued to increase into early 2023, DOT data shows, with flight cancellations and delays serving as the No. 1 complaint. Travel delays, however, have not detoured Americans from seeking one final trip before the weather begins to turn. Domestic reservations for air travel, hotels, rental cars and cruises are up 4% over Labor Day weekend 2022 — with Orlando and Las Vegas the travel hot spots — and international bookings are up 44%, with Europe and Canada among the favorite destinations, according to AAA. Domestic cruise bookings also are up 19% for the holiday weekend compared to last year, the travel company reported last week. The Port Authority anticipates more than 2.3 million passengers will travel through Kennedy, Newark Liberty, LaGuardia and New York Stewart International airports from Thursday through Tuesday — an increase of 3% compared to the same holiday period in 2019. And as many as 4.2 million vehicles are expected to cross the Port Authority’s bridges and tunnels during that same period, about the same as the Labor Day period in 2019, state officials said, adding that nonemergency repair projects will be suspended at Port Authority crossings Friday through Tuesday. Traveling by vehicle won't come cheap, with prices at the pump on Long Island reaching $3.82 per gallon Tuesday, up 7 cents from a month ago but 3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to AAA gas data. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.82, while the statewide average is $3.90, AAA said. More than 85% of people will opt to drive to their end-of-summer destination, according to an AAA survey of Northeast members, with many choosing a journey that’s between 50 and 200 miles long round trip. For those traveling by rail, the MTA announced that the Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Monday with Montauk branch trains running on a Sunday schedule. Meanwhile, several Jamaica-bound trains from Montauk and Southampton, which usually run Sundays, will run instead on Monday, following the long holiday weekend. Alesia, the travel agent, said there is still some pent-up travel demand from the years where fewer people traveled because of COVID. "I believe that we're seeing the end of that level of demand," she said. "I think this is kind of like the last gasp of it. This summer, especially in June and July, I had to bring in temporary help. The volume was insane. But now, I think we're seeing what is going to be the new normal."



