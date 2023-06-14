Long IslandTransportation

Lido Beach sinkhole repaired after 2 weeks of snarled traffic

The sinkhole on Lido Boulevard in Lido Beach on May 31.

The sinkhole on Lido Boulevard in Lido Beach on May 31. Credit: James Staubitser

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

The final repairs on a 20-foot-deep sinkhole on Lido Boulevard that snarled traffic and forced the evacuation of a Lido Beach firehouse were completed Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. 

“Lido Boulevard is now open in both directions,” Blakeman spokesman Chris Boyle said. 

Officials said the sinkhole, reported May 31, developed after a riser connecting a submerged manhole to a sewer pipe cracked and collapsed. The adjacent sewer pipe did not collapse and the manhole has been repaired. 

No one was injured by the sinkhole and sewer service to area properties was not interrupted, but residents and visitors have endured almost two weeks of traffic delays. Lido Boulevard is Long Beach island’s main east-west thoroughfare.

Lido Beach firefighters have been working out of a nearby firehouse while the sinkhole prevented them from returning to the evacuated firehouse. They also partnered with neighboring Long Beach Fire Department to ensure emergency services coverage for the area.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime