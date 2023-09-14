Long IslandTransportation

2 lanes of LIE reopened at Plainview after crash, police say; delays are easing

By Newsday Staff

Two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway at Plainview have been reopened following a late rush-hour crash Thursday, Nassau police said.

The crash took place in the westbound lanes between Exits 46-48 in the Plainview area. Two westbound lanes were closed and webcams in the vicinity showed heavy westbound traffic.

Police cleared the scene about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. There was no immediate information about the crash available.

