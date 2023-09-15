2 lanes of the LIE are closed westbound at Plainview; traffic snarled in the area

Two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway are closed Thursday due to an auto accident at Plainview, Nassau Police said.

Police are on the scene of the crash, between Exits 46-49, police said.

Traffic is heavy in the area, web cameras of the LIE show.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, and there is no indication when the crash site will be cleared, authorities said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.