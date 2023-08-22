Amtrak switch problem leads to cancellation of 14 LIRR trains 

The Long Island Rail Road canceled 14 peak commuter trains Tuesday evening due to an Amtrak switch problem, west of Woodside, MTA officials said.

MTA officials advised all commuters going to Woodside to take a Port Washington train from Penn Station or Grand Central. Forest Hills and Kew Garden service can be reached from Grand Central or an E train from Penn Station. New York City Transit was honoring all LIRR fares at no additional cost.

In addition to canceled trains, the switch problem was causing residual delays of about 10 to 15 minutes, officials said.

Trains canceled included:

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 5:50 p.m.

The 5:59 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 7:17 p.m.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 6:42 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 8:02 p.m.

The 7:14 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 8:30 p.m.

The 7:49 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 9:14 p.m.

Commuters can take the 6:53 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma set to arrive at 8:13 p.m., stopping at Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, Bethpage, Farmingdale, Wyandanch, Deer Park, Brentwood, Central Islip, and Ronkonkoma.

An alternative train is also available at 7:29 p.m. from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 8:48 p.m. or the 8:01 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 9:22 p.m.

Amtrak crews were working overnight, which may cause reduced service from Penn Station to Woodside.

Overnight, commuters can take a Port Washington Branch train from Penn Station or from Grand Central to access eastbound trains and Woodside stops.

Additional schedules are available on the TrainTime App.