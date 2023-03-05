LIRR adding shuttle trains to Brooklyn during morning rush

Beginning Monday, the Long Island Rail Road will add shuttle trains to Brooklyn during the morning rush to help bring relief to commuters faced last week with crowded cars and platforms.

The railroad will operate three morning shuttles to Brooklyn — departing Jamaica at 7, 7:29 and 8:09, the LIRR said Friday. It will also add cars to some rush hour trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches.

Last week, transit officials responded to the widespread complaints from riders since the railroad changed its service plan Feb. 27. The LIRR will add cars to its busiest trains and increase the frequency of Brooklyn shuttle trains, officials said.

The railroad’s newly bolstered capacity allowed it to add 271 trains to its schedule, but the changes also inconvenienced many riders, especially those not headed to the new Grand Central Madison station, Newsday previously reported.

“It’s a big change, and we’re continuing to listen to your feedback,” the LIRR said in tweets Friday. “We appreciate your patience as we all adjust to this new schedule.”

The railroad said only about 30% of Manhattan-bound commuters were using the Grand Central Madison station, the 700,000 square-foot terminal that fully opened last week following decades of planning and construction and a cost of $11.1 billion.

As of last Monday, most Brooklyn riders had to transfer at Jamaica to a platform dedicated to the shuttles. Commuters said the shuttle trains operated too infrequently, resulting in long waits in the cold, and packed conditions on the trains and platforms, Newsday previously reported.