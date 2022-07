The Long Island Rail Road said buses will replace trains during the midday hours all next week on the West Hempstead Branch as work is done at the Franklin Avenue crossing in Malverne.

Riders should check mta.info/lirr for information and schedules, the railroad said.

All five stations on the branch will be served by the buses, which will travel between West Hempstead and Valley Stream, from Monday to Friday, the railroad said.