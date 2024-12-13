Long Island Rail Road experiencing delays Friday at Jamaica, LI stations

Long Island commuters can expect delays on the rails Friday morning.

The Long Island Rail Road said on X that trains at Jamaica were experiencing 30-to-45-minute delays, after switch trouble caused systemwide delays in both directions. Trains were being held at stations across Long Island.

As of 6:30 a.m., at least 10 lines had severe delays, including the Babylon, City Terminal, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Port Jefferson, Long Beach, Montauk, Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma, and West Hempstead branches, according to the MTA website.

Several at each affected line were also being held at various Long Island stations.

Customers should anticipate additional delays as well as some cancellations while crews work to restore regular service, the website said.

The MTA urged commuters to use alternate means of travel where possible. Subways are honoring LIRR tickets between Jamaica and Penn Station / Grand Central on the E/F and 7 train lines.

The service also said to go to mta.info or use the TrainTime app for the latest updates.