LIRR train derails east of Jamaica; 10 treated for minor injuries, FDNY says
An LIRR train derailed east of Jamaica Station shortly after 11 a.m., according to LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan.
Ten people were treated for minor injuries, an FDNY spokesperson said. All passengers, including those injured, have been moved to a rescue train and will be heading to Jamaica Station, the spokesperson added.
Eight cars derailed on 175th Street and 95th Avenue in Jamaica. The original call came in at 11:31 a.m.
There was no report of serious injury, Donovan said.
The LIRR in a social media post said eastbound trains were bypassing Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village.
First responders set up a command post at the American Recycling plant at 172-33 Douglas Ave. in Jamaica, just south of the derailment scene.
About 12:30 p.m., several FDNY vehicles and Northwell ambulances were at the scene.
The Federal Railroad Administration will investigate the incident and confirmed it has deployed someone to the scene.
Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement that said: "Our top priority is ensuring all passengers and railroad workers are safe and that train service resumes as quickly as possible."
Check back for updates on this developing story.
East End water woes ... DNA testing for Gilgo suspect ... Jets play tonight ... Millennial hot spots
East End water woes ... DNA testing for Gilgo suspect ... Jets play tonight ... Millennial hot spots